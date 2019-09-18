(BLACK PRESS File Photo)

Blackfalds RCMP investigate fatal collision with cyclist on Highway 2

32-year-old male cyclist from Red Deer was pronounced dead at the scene

On Sept. 14, 2019, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Blackfalds RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist at Highway 2 between Highway 11 and 32nd Street overpass near Red Deer.

Preliminary investigation revealed a SUV was travelling southbound on Highway 2 near the overpass when it collided with a cyclist.

The 32-year-old male cyclist from Red Deer was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Edwin Aklamanu (36) of Edmonton has been charged with failure to provide a breath sample causing death and operation while impaired causing death and will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 16, 2019.

Blackfalds RCMP along with a RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate. The name of the deceased will not be released.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

Previous story
Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man appears in court for death of his wife

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning

RED DEER-LACOMBE ELECTION: Federal race all about ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ for Conservative Blaine Calkins

Calkins has been an MP since 2006

Sylvan Lake man charged with wife’s murder

Satnam Singh Sandhu, 41, will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 18

Sylvan Lake Minor Football teams put up a collective 223-point shutout

The Lakers, Lions and Bears all had shutout games over the weekend

Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run sees largest turnout ever

The annual run took a new course, starting at Lighthouse Park, going along Lakeshore to Jarvis Bay

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate armed robbery

Wetaskiwin police seek identification of suspects

Blackfalds RCMP investigate fatal collision with cyclist on Highway 2

32-year-old male cyclist from Red Deer was pronounced dead at the scene

NDP, Liberals promise more spending, while Tories promise spending cuts

Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Outspoken Imperial Oil CEO Rich Kruger stepping down later this year

Imperial Oil is about 70 per cent owned by Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corp., since 2013

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Most Read