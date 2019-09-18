Blackfalds RCMP investigate fatal collision with cyclist on Highway 2

32-year-old male cyclist from Red Deer was pronounced dead at the scene

On Sept. 14, 2019, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Blackfalds RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist at Highway 2 between Highway 11 and 32nd Street overpass near Red Deer.

Preliminary investigation revealed a SUV was travelling southbound on Highway 2 near the overpass when it collided with a cyclist.

The 32-year-old male cyclist from Red Deer was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Edwin Aklamanu (36) of Edmonton has been charged with failure to provide a breath sample causing death and operation while impaired causing death and will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 16, 2019.

Blackfalds RCMP along with a RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate. The name of the deceased will not be released.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP