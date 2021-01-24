Blackfalds RCMP investigate fatal collision

On Jan. 23rd at approximately 5 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP responded to report of a two vehicle collision on Hwy. 815 at the intersection of Township Road 412.

Preliminary investigation revealed a south bound pickup truck collided with an eastbound car.

The 20-year-old female driver of the eastbound car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the southbound pick up truck suffered minor injuries.

Blackfalds RCMP along with a RCMP Collision analyst continue to investigate. No further updates are anticipated and the name of the deceased will not be released.

