At 11:31 a.m. today, the Blackfalds RCMP with emergency services responded to a serious two vehicle collision that left one man deceased. (File)

Blackfalds RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision

Collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 11 and Burnt Lake Trail

The Blackfalds RCMP responded to a collision between a semi and pick-up truck which resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man.

At 11:31 a.m. today, the Blackfalds RCMP with emergency services responded to a serious two vehicle collision that left one man deceased.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 11 and Burnt Lake Trail, west of Red Deer. A semi truck traveling west on Highway 11 collided with a pick up truck travelling southbound on Burnt Lake Trail.

The 27-year-old driver of the pickup, from Red Deer, was declared deceased. The 51-year-old driver of the semi who was from Eckville, Alberta was not injured.

The RCMP collision analyst attended the scene. Traffic was diverted for several hours while a scene examination and clean up occurred.

The area is now open for travel. The RCMP continue to investigate this collision.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

