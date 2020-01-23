Blackfalds RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision

Collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 11 and Burnt Lake Trail

The Blackfalds RCMP responded to a collision between a semi and pick-up truck which resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man.

At 11:31 a.m. today, the Blackfalds RCMP with emergency services responded to a serious two vehicle collision that left one man deceased.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 11 and Burnt Lake Trail, west of Red Deer. A semi truck traveling west on Highway 11 collided with a pick up truck travelling southbound on Burnt Lake Trail.

The 27-year-old driver of the pickup, from Red Deer, was declared deceased. The 51-year-old driver of the semi who was from Eckville, Alberta was not injured.

The RCMP collision analyst attended the scene. Traffic was diverted for several hours while a scene examination and clean up occurred.

The area is now open for travel. The RCMP continue to investigate this collision.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP