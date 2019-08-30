(BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO)

Blackfalds RCMP investigate male with gunshot wounds

Male is in a serious but stable condition

On August 30th, 2019 the Blackfalds RCMP was dispatched to a male with several gunshot wounds in a rural location west of Blackfalds.

The Blackfalds RCMP and Blackfalds General Investigative Section(GIS) attended the location where the victim was being treated by medical personnel. The male was later transported by STARS air ambulance from Red Deer to Edmonton for further treatment.

The victim is in stable but serious condition.

This incident is under investigation by Blackfalds GIS and the general public is not believed to be at risk.

The identify of the victim is not being released at this time pending confirmation of next of kin notification.

The Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with any information in relation to this incident. Please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

