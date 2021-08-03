UPDATE: Blackfalds RCMP investigate shooting

EMS attended and pronounced the man with the gunshot wound as deceased

The RCMP Major Crime’s Unit is continuing with the investigation into a shooting in Red Deer County including examination of the scene with the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and interviewing witnesses.

The initial investigation has indicated that the deceased broke into the residence and an altercation occurred with the homeowner, noted a release.

The homeowner was treated for injuries he sustained and has been released from the hospital.

The investigation is in the early stages.

No charges have been laid at this time. Further updates will be provided when further details can be shared.

Earlier release:

On Aug. 2 at 3:11 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP received a complaint of a residential break and enter in progress off of C & E Trail in Red Deer County.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the homeowner had sustained injuries and another male in the residence had sustained a gunshot wound.

EMS attended and pronounced the male with the gunshot wound as deceased. The homeowner was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

