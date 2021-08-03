RCMP (file)

UPDATE: Blackfalds RCMP investigate shooting

EMS attended and pronounced the man with the gunshot wound as deceased

  • Aug. 3, 2021 10:00 a.m.
  • News

The RCMP Major Crime’s Unit is continuing with the investigation into a shooting in Red Deer County including examination of the scene with the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and interviewing witnesses.

The initial investigation has indicated that the deceased broke into the residence and an altercation occurred with the homeowner, noted a release.

The homeowner was treated for injuries he sustained and has been released from the hospital.

The investigation is in the early stages.

No charges have been laid at this time. Further updates will be provided when further details can be shared.

Earlier release:

On Aug. 2 at 3:11 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP received a complaint of a residential break and enter in progress off of C & E Trail in Red Deer County.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the homeowner had sustained injuries and another male in the residence had sustained a gunshot wound.

EMS attended and pronounced the male with the gunshot wound as deceased. The homeowner was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

-Submitted

Previous story
After Beirut blast, winning justice becomes a life’s mission
Next story
Thousands flee homes outside Athens as heat fuels wildfires

Just Posted

Premier Jason Kenney says two-thirds of Albertans are now fully vaccinated and over three quarters have received their first dose. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Alberta made right decision to remove COVID-19 measures says Kenney

Sylvan Lake Gulls centre fielder Jake Lanferman helped power the club to a pair of wins in Western Canadian Baseball League action over the weekend. (Advocate file photo)
Sylvan Lake Gulls move into tie for second in tight WCBL standings

(file photo)
New Family Picnic and Fall Fest event hosted by the Lions Club

RCMP (file)
UPDATE: Blackfalds RCMP investigate shooting