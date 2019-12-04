Blackfalds RCMP lay charges following fatal pedestrian collision

35-year-old male died in the hospital as a result of injuries

A 35-year-old male has died in the hospital as a result of injuries received in a pedestrian collision which occurred on Nov. 24, 2019.

At 5:56 p.m. on Nov. 24, the Blackfalds RCMP responded to a report of a serious collision on Highway 2A, south of Blackfalds. The pedestrian was walking on the side of the highway when he was struck by a truck traveling northbound. The male was transported to a Red Deer Hospital.

The RCMP collision analyst attended to conduct a scene examination.

The 73-year-old male driver of the truck was arrested on scene and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

On Dec. 2, the male pedestrian succumbed to his injuries. The collision and associated charges remain under investigation by the RCMP.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP