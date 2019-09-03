Blackfalds RCMP looking for tips after suspicious Red Deer County fire

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with any information in relation to this incident

On August 31,,the Blackfalds RCMP were dispatched to assist Red Deer County Fire Department with a structure fire on Clearview Drive in the Mckenzie Industrial Business Park. The incident is currently under investigation and appears to be suspicious in nature.

The Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with any information in relation to this incident.

Please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP