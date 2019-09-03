(Black Press File Photo)

Blackfalds RCMP looking for tips after suspicious Red Deer County fire

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with any information in relation to this incident

On August 31,,the Blackfalds RCMP were dispatched to assist Red Deer County Fire Department with a structure fire on Clearview Drive in the Mckenzie Industrial Business Park. The incident is currently under investigation and appears to be suspicious in nature.

The Blackfalds RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with any information in relation to this incident.

Please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

Previous story
25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard
Next story
Blackfalds RCMP arrest 2 men in stolen truck with knife, shotgun

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Pirates dock ship in Blackfalds

Vice President Cody Lemon says the Senior AA team had to relocate due to lack of available ice time

Sylvan Lake teen captures international jiu-jitsu silver medal

AJ Sandulac, 16, claimed the silver medal at the jiu-jitsu championships in Las Vegas on Aug. 21

Sylvan Lake Lakers, Lacombe Rams play to 21-21 draw

Ram Takoda Dennis stands out for Lacombe

Proposed 53 Street Modernization presented to Sylvan Lakers

The project is proposed as part of the Town’s 2020 Capital Budget Program, subject to approval

Sylvan Lake and Area’s 100 Women Who Care donates to local charity

The new Sylvan Lake and Area chapter is hoping to hit the 100 member mark to raise even more

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Environment champions want voters to make climate their main priority this fall

Voters take to the polls in October

Big spender: Alberta panel says savings to be found in health, education changes

The panel noted that Alberta’s spending per capita is the highest in Canada

Blackfalds RCMP looking for tips after suspicious Red Deer County fire

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with any information in relation to this incident

Blackfalds RCMP arrest 2 men in stolen truck with knife, shotgun

Second male surrendered after hearing police dogs

25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard

Authorities will search for the nine people still unaccounted for

Chinese companies commit to Canadian oilsands despite setbacks, poor operating results

European and U.S. companies have cut back

Dozens occupy turkey barn in Alberta to protest animal living conditions

The protesters were escorted off the farm at about noon

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Most Read