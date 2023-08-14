Blackfalds RCMP officer charged with theft

In May of 2022, RCMP members were made aware of allegations that an officer was in possession of seized exhibits taken from the Blackfalds detachment.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, on July 10, 2023, RCMP executed a search warrant at the officer’s home in Red Deer.

As a result, officers seized items that were believed to have been stolen from the exhibit room at the Blackfalds Detachment.

Cpl. Brandon Smith, 44, has been charged with:

· theft under $5,000 (x2)

· possession of oroperty obtained by xrime under $5,000 (x2)

Smith was released from custody with his next court date set for Aug. 16 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer.

At the time of his arrest, Smith was an active duty officer at the Red Deer Detachment.

He has been suspended with pay pending court and additional internal investigative processes.

Additional updates are not anticipated.