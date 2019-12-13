Blackfalds RCMP officer’s firearm discharged in struggle

Red Deer and Sylvan Lake RCMP assist after police vehicle stolen

A Blackfalds RCMP officer’s firearm was discharged during a confrontation with three male suspects after the officer responded to a report of a vehicle collision early in the morning Dec. 13.

The officer sustained minor injuries during the struggle and the three unknown males stole the police vehicle and fled.

According to the RCMP release, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the officer responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Hwy. 596 and Range Road 10.

While responding, the member came across a second vehicle, also in the ditch, with three unknown males. A physical confrontation ensued when the officer stopped to ask if the men required assistance, during which the firearm was discharged.

The officer was hurt, though not seriously, and the men proceeded to flee in the police vehicle, which was later found abandoned in a field near Hwy. 11.

Additional officers from the Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP Detachments, RCMP Air Services, Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services assisted in the apprehension of the three males who fled on foot.

One of the males was found to have suffered a non-life threatening injury as a result of the confrontation and was taken to hospital.

The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the officer involved shooting and the actions of police.

The RCMP will continue to investigate the actions of the three men and the events leading up to the confrontation with police.

The Alberta RCMP will not be commenting further on this incident.

Previous story
Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Just Posted

Red Deer-Lacombe MP responds to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s resignation

Blaine Calkins thanked Scheer for his leadership

Sylvan Lake RCMP assist Red Deer, Blackfalds in major drug bust

RCMP arrest six and seize drugs, cash, firearms and vehicles in drug trafficking investigation

Red Deer-Lacombe MP, other Conservative MPs meet with AB justice minister

Calkins said the justice system is a revolving door for criminals targeting rural areas

UPDATE: Sylvan Lake neighbourhood flooded after water main break

Crews are out now repairing the break, though no time of completion is known at this time.

Proposed Sylvan Lake tax rate increase to make up for decreased property values

The Town says residents can actually expect to pay less, despite the tax percentage increase

VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Two adults, two youths from Maskwacis charged in ATV, gun theft

Wetaskiwin RCMP Investigate Break, Enter & Theft and Weapons Offences - Arrests

Blackfalds RCMP officer’s firearm discharged in struggle

Red Deer and Sylvan Lake RCMP assist after police vehicle stolen

Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Vancouver Police Board ordered to pay $20,000 and create Indigenous-sensitivity training

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend

Johnson claims Brexit mandate with new conservative majority

Conservative Party wins 365 seats in the House of Commons

Couple who bought $120k banana duct-taped to wall say artwork will be ‘iconic’

Pair compared it to Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans,’ which was initially ‘met with mockery’

Alberta to change drug coverage for 26,000 patients, expects to save up to $380M

Patients being treated with biologics on government-sponsored drug plans must switch to biosimilars

Most Read