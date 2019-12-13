Blackfalds RCMP officer’s firearm discharged in struggle

A Blackfalds RCMP officer’s firearm was discharged during a confrontation with three male suspects after the officer responded to a report of a vehicle collision early in the morning Dec. 13.

The officer sustained minor injuries during the struggle and the three unknown males stole the police vehicle and fled.

According to the RCMP release, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the officer responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Hwy. 596 and Range Road 10.

While responding, the member came across a second vehicle, also in the ditch, with three unknown males. A physical confrontation ensued when the officer stopped to ask if the men required assistance, during which the firearm was discharged.

The officer was hurt, though not seriously, and the men proceeded to flee in the police vehicle, which was later found abandoned in a field near Hwy. 11.

Additional officers from the Sylvan Lake and Red Deer RCMP Detachments, RCMP Air Services, Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services assisted in the apprehension of the three males who fled on foot.

One of the males was found to have suffered a non-life threatening injury as a result of the confrontation and was taken to hospital.

The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the officer involved shooting and the actions of police.

The RCMP will continue to investigate the actions of the three men and the events leading up to the confrontation with police.

The Alberta RCMP will not be commenting further on this incident.