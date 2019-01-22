BREAKING: Blackfalds RCMP on scene of school bus collision and car jacking

All seven children on board a Chinook’s Edge School Division are safe after a stolen vehicle collided with their school bus early this morning.

The Blackfalds RCMP are investigating the collision and the carjacking that led to the collision occurred this morning.

At 8:12 a.m. the RCMP responded to a 911 call about the carjacking which had just occurred. A male driving a truck collided with a school bus on Township Road 372 and Range Road 281. When a passerby stopped to offer assistance, the male suspect pointed a handgun and demanded her vehicle. He fled in the victim’s Mitsubishi Outlander, heading westbound on Township Road 372.

The school bus was connected to the Chinook’s Edge School Division, servicing Penhold schools. The bus had seven children on board, all of whom were assessed and cleared by on scene EMT. Two children had minor injuries which were treated, and the children released.

RCMP are looking for a silver 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander, with Alberta license plate BNR6558. The public is not to approach this vehicle, or the male driving the vehicle. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The truck involved in the initial collision was reported stolen earlier in the day and was involved in previous incidents. The RCMP had been working to locate the truck.

The male suspect is described as: Caucasian, 5’11” tall, dark wavy hair, a black skull bandana pulled up covering the lower half of his face. He had a dark jacket with the hood covering his head and dark cargo pants.

According to Kurt Sacher, Chinook’s Edge superintendent, safety protocols immediately went into gear. Along with the the transportation director attending the scene, the division’s safety director attended.

Sacher said the immediate steps are to radio to the division and then call 911. From there the first priority is for the children. Once that can be ascertained, parents are the next to be called.

Sacher added that it’s important to get as much information related to the children to their parents as soon as possible. He said the range of students’ age is varied and they were expected to be taken to all three Penhold schools.

If you encounter the Mitsibushi Outlander or the male driver, call 911 immediately. If the vehicle is located abandoned, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3333. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

