Blackfalds RCMP respond to fatal motorcycle crash

A collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup occurred Wednesday evening.

The RCMP are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck which occurred on Sept. 9.

At 7:00 p.m., the Blackfalds RCMP responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 2A and Range Road 271 in Lacombe County. The pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 2A and collided in the intersection with the southbound motorcycle. EMS determined on scene that the crash caused fatal injuries to the 40-year-old motorcyclist.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours while the RCMP collision analyst attended to conduct a scene examination.

The cause of this collision remains under investigation by the RCMP.

