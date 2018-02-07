Blackfalds RCMP search for car thief

On February 6th Blackfalds RCMP were dispatched to a theft of a pick up truck on Airport Drive in Springbrook.

The complainant reported that his truck, a grey 2007 Dodge Ram 1500, bearing Alberta licence plate USS949, was taken from outside his work place. At the time of the theft the truck was left running with the keys in the ignition.

The incident, captured by security cameras, shows a black Hyundai Elantra arrive and a female exit the car. The female suspect jumps into the running Dodge Ram and speeds away. The driver of the Hyundai flees as the theft takes place.

The female suspect was described as approximately late 20s, slim build with black shoulder length hair.

Police are now releasing the image of the female suspect and the suspect vehicle, to assist with identifying the individual responsible for the theft. Police are requesting anyone recognizing the suspect to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Crime prevention is a shared responsibility. Members of the community are reminded of their role in preventing criminal activity:

o Lock up houses, sheds, vehicles and any other property that is easily accessible.

o Never leave running vehicles unlocked. Nearly half of the vehicle thefts in Alberta over the past year have had the keys left inside.

o Take photos and record serial numbers of property.

o If you see or suspect suspicious activity notify police immediately.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300.