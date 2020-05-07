RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Blackfalds RCMP seeking dash cam footage from Highway 2A/QEII

RCMP looking for footage of a black, four door BMW sedan

The RCMP Serious Crimes Branch is requesting that anyone who has vehicle dash cam footage from the following areas and times to please provide this to the RCMP.

Of specific interest is footage that has captured a black, four door BMW sedan.

Time/Date:

  • Wednesday May 6, 2020
  • 8:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Locations:

  • Town of Blackfalds
  • Highway 2A between Blackfalds and Lacombe
  • Highway 2 (QEII) between Lacombe and Leduc

If you have footage, please provide this by way of a USB stick to the Blackfalds RCMP Detachment at 4405 South Street. If you have any questions related to this request, please call 403-885-3300.

Public assistance is appreciated in the ongoing investigation related to yesterday’s incidents in Blackfalds and on the QEII.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

