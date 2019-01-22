Blackfalds RCMP seeking information on activities of stolen Fountain Tire Truck

On January 15, 2019 the Fountain Tire in Drumheller was broken into, and a truck was stolen. On January 16, 2019 the truck was associated to a break and enter in Bashaw and an incident of shots fired in Three Hills.

Today, the Blackfalds RCMP recovered that truck following a collision and car-jacking, and are looking for any possible information as to the timeline of activities of that truck between January 16 and today.

Attached are photos of the stolen truck. The public is asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP if anyone saw that truck throughout the last week.

Note: The photos being provided of the truck were taken today following the collision it was involved in. The truck did not have the front end damage prior to today.

Please contact the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3333 if you have any information about the stolen truck or the male driving it. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP