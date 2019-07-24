Blackfalds RCMP seeking public assistance in information relating to a dangerous driver

Blackfalds RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public for information regarding a dangerous driver on a dirt bike.

On July 23rd, 2019 at approximately 9:30 p.m. the RCMP received multiple complaints of a young male driving dangerously on a red and white dirt bike through the town of Blackfalds. The male is described as being in his 20’s and was wearing a backwards white baseball cap, black sleeveless shirt and blue jeans.

Members attempted a vehicle stop twice but the male on the dirt bike fled from police. This male may be linked to several previous complaints with the same nature of driving.

As this may be an ongoing issue the Police are concerned the driver may be a danger to himself and/or others on the road. If you have any information that may help in identifying this male, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP.

If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP Detachment at 403-885-3300 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”[LF1]

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP