Blackfalds RCMP seeking public assistance in information relating to a dangerous driver

male on the dirt bike fled from Police

Blackfalds RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public for information regarding a dangerous driver on a dirt bike.

On July 23rd, 2019 at approximately 9:30 p.m. the RCMP received multiple complaints of a young male driving dangerously on a red and white dirt bike through the town of Blackfalds. The male is described as being in his 20’s and was wearing a backwards white baseball cap, black sleeveless shirt and blue jeans.

Members attempted a vehicle stop twice but the male on the dirt bike fled from police. This male may be linked to several previous complaints with the same nature of driving.

As this may be an ongoing issue the Police are concerned the driver may be a danger to himself and/or others on the road. If you have any information that may help in identifying this male, please contact the Blackfalds RCMP.

If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP Detachment at 403-885-3300 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”[LF1]

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings
Next story
FTC fines Facebook $5B, adds limited oversight on privacy

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Yettis Junior B champions

The Yettis beat the Sherwood Park Titans to claim the provincial title Sunday

Sylvan Lake’s Accelerated Revolution Show and Shine raises more than $5,000

The annual show and shine is a Central Alberta fundraiser for the Strollery Children’s Hospital

Sylvan Lake replaces Jaws for even bigger shark at Jaws at the Lake Series

“The Meg” will play during this year’s event on Aug. 4 with a start time planned for 9 p.m.

Eckville area author gets publishing debut

Barbie Band-Aid by Lillian White is a collection of short stories about being an oil field medic

B.C. journalist named PPC candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe

Laura-Lynn Thompson is running against Blaine Calkins in the federal election this October

VIDEO: Calgary, Flames agree to terms on new NHL arena

The proposed 19,000-seat facility would replace the Saddledome at an estimated cost of $550 million

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Alberta ahead of average tornado count at 17 so far this year

The province’s average over the past 30 years has been 12 tornadoes per year

The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate

Canadian TV series’ third season to air Tuesday on CTV after “The Amazing Race Canada”

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

He said the proper venue for the disagreement is Federal Court

Most Read