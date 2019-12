Vehicles have been involved in collisions and are in the ditch

The RCMP have been attending collisions in the Blackfalds / Red Deer area on the QEII. Some vehicles have been involved in collisions and are in the ditch.

Roads are described as icy, slushy and there is limited visibility. The RCMP wants to remind drivers to slow down and drive for road conditions. Allow stopping time between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.

Travel is not recommended in this area if it can be avoided.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP