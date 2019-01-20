Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake RCMP and Lacombe Police arrest Blackfalds man, seize 14 firearms, stolen truck

One firearm was stolen during a break and enter in Ponoka

Blackfalds RCMP seized 14 firearms and a stolen vehicle and arrested a Blackfalds man.

Blackfalds RCMP, with assistance from Lacombe Police and Sylvan Lake RCMP, executed a search warrant on Jan. 17 at a residence in Blackfalds on Westridge Drive and recovered 14 firearms, including one that was reported stolen earlier at a break and enter in Ponoka.

Police arrested Kevin John Brown, 49, of Blackfalds without incident and he is remanded in custody. Brown was under a court-ordered ban prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

Brown is charged with two counts of possession of property under $5,000 obtained by crime, 12 counts of unsafe storage of a firearm and 15 counts of failing to comply with conditions.

He was remanded in custody and appears in Red Deer provincial court on Jan. 21.

Since 2018, Blackfalds RCMP has secured funding for a two-person plainclothes GIS. Red Deer County and Lacombe County each fund a position. This unit was established to tackle serious crimes, and crimes linked between jurisdictions. The primary focus of the GIS is to dedicate time to identifying underlying causes of crimes and to try to prevent them.



