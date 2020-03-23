(BLACK PRESS file photo)

Blackfalds updates community on COVID-19 pandemic

Town’s top priority is the health, safety and well-being of public and their employees

The Town of Blackfalds would like to reiterate that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is still low in Alberta.

Public facility closures

The Town’s top priority is the health, safety and well-being of the public and our employees. It is therefore imperative that we continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of the virus and encourage all residents to practice social distancing and personal hygiene. In this same vein, the Town has decided to extend the public facility closure to May 15, 2020.

This includes the Abbey Centre (Field House, Fitness Studios, Program Room, Child Minding, Border Paving Fitness Centre, Red Deer Kinsmen Indoor Play Space, Running Track, etc.), Blackfalds Public Library, the Civic Cultural Centre, Multi-Plex Arena (Ag Room, Banquet Room, Dry Floor/Ice), Operations Centre, the Wadey Centre, and the Community Centre (Main Hall and Multi-Purpose Room).

At this time, we are keeping parks and playgrounds open. We would like to remind any visitors to use playground equipment at your own risk and to please wash your children’s hands and clothes after playing in order to minimize the potential spread of the virus. Please observe warning signage placed at entrance of park.

Public services

We will continue to maintain most essential services that our residents rely on. Please note the following updates to services:

Starting Monday, March 23, 2020, the solid waste management contractor for the Town of Blackfalds will temporarily pick up waste and recycling bins in one pass to pick up totes and will not be separating the materials. This means that you may dispose of your recycling into your waste bin, but please do not use your blue bin for waste to avoid contamination once normal pick up resumes. You may also choose to collect your recycling until pick up service returns to normal.

The Transfer Station will remain open and operate as usual.

The Bark Park remains open. Currently there is no evidence that companion animals transmit the virus to humans. Please observe warning signage placed at entrance of park.

Addition of online Business Resource Centre – a one-stop location to assist businesses.

Event/meeting changes/cancellations

  • Regular Council Meeting at the Civic Centre onMarch 24 at 7:00 p.m.: Closed to the public. with live stream available
  • Parent Link Farewell at the Community Centre on March 25 at 9:30 a.m.: Cancelled
  • Spring Market at the Abbey Centre on March 28 at 10:00 a.m.: Re-scheduled to May 24
  • Family Easter Event at the Abbey Centre on April 4: Cancelled
  • Ground-breaking/Raise the Rink at the Multi-Plex Arena on April 4 from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.: Postponed
  • Volunteer Appreciation at the Community Centre on April 24 at 6:00 p.m: Postponed
  • Youth Week at various locations from May 1 – 7: Cancelled. Online activities TBA.
  • Intergenerational Strawberry Tea at the Community Centre on May 5 at 10:00 am: Cancelled
  • Youth Recognition at the Community Centre on May 7 at 6:00 p.m.: Postponed
  • Operations Centre Public Open House at the Operations Centre on May 14 at 1:00 pm: Cancelled

Programs changes/cancellations

All fitness, FCSS, and Arts & Culture programs are cancelled.

Our Abbey Centre Fitness Programmer, Julia, is providing daily workouts to do at home while the Abbey Centre is closed. Please check the Fitness Centre page for daily updates.

All remaining C’amped Day Camps are cancelled.

The Wadey Visitor Information Centre’s drop-in programs are cancelled.

Community Gardens Registrations are postponed. Please visit the Community Gardens web page for updates.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) fnformation

For any information on the virus, how to protect yourself, and helpful links, see the blackfalds.com/COVID-19 webpage.

Please continue to follow the guidelines as laid out by Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the Province of Alberta. Keep yourself informed by keeping up to date from other credible sources, such as Health Canada and the World Health Organization.

Effective March 21, the United States and Canada are temporarily restricting all non-essential travel across its borders for 30 days. For more info, visit the Canada Border Services Agency website.

If you are feeling unwell, start experiencing a fever or cough, even if it is mild, please:

Self-isolate yourself immediately and call 8-1-1.

Do not go to emergency, medical clinic or your doctor’s office.

Health Link officials at 8-1-1 will arrange testing.

-Submitted by the Town of Blackfalds

