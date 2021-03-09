Blackfalds woman lands $100,000 lotto win

Three days after the Jan. 26 LOTTO MAX draw started like any other for Leslie Jones. She ran errands, filled her vehicle with gas, and checked her lottery ticket. And that’s when the day became extraordinary: she found out she had won $100,000!

“The girl at the counter looked at me and asked, ‘Did you see that?!’” Jones said. “I was looking away when she scanned the ticket, but when I saw all of those zeroes – oh my God!”

“I couldn’t believe it!”

Jones purchased her winning LOTTO MAX ticket at Blackfalds IGA, located at 6005 Parkwood Road in Blackfalds. She added the EXTRA for $1 and won her prize on the Jan. 26 draw by matching the last six digits of the EXTRA number – 5045079.

The new winner said she plans to share her windfall with her children.

