Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

It might still be September, but a blast of winter weather is expected to bring snow to ski resorts across B.C. and Alberta.

In the Rockies, Sunshine Village and Lake Louise are expected to get up to 15 cm of snow starting Wednesday night.

Further west in British Columbia, Kicking Horse is expected to get nine centimetres while Red Mountain and Whitewater will see up to five centimetres of snow.

Big White is only expected to get a dusting of snow.

While the early snowfall might be good news for ski resorts gearing up for the season, it will likely create hardships for farmers who are in the middle of harvest.

“Wednesday marks the final day of pleasant, early fall weather for parts of the western Prairies – at least, the last one for a while,” states a press release from the Weather Network.

“Even though fall has just begun, winter will come to call by the end of this week, with a full-blown fall snowstorm on the horizon.”

With a low pressure system moving into the region temperatures are also expected to plunge over the next few days.

In Kelowna and throughout most of the Okanagan the temperature will hover in the low teens and flirt with negative temperatures by the weekend.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

