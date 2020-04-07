Blaze destroys home north of Bashaw

A fire in the early evening of April 2 has left a Bashaw-area couple without a home.

Crews from the Bashaw Fire Department were called to a home about eight kilometres north of Bashaw on Hwy. 21 around 7 p.m. following 911 calls about flames shooting high in the air and black smoke billowing from a house.

Everyone who was in the home, owned by Kary and Terryl Wright, were able to get out uninjured.

Firefighters battled the flames for several hours, into the early morning hours, before leaving the scene. Bashaw RCMP were also on hand to provide traffic control on the highway for everyone’s safety.

However, crews were called back later on that morning to extinguish spots that had reignited, with the department being back in service by late afternoon.

It didn’t take long for the community to respond to help the Wrights with whatever they will need to get back on their feet.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to not only provide some support, but to hopefully replace many of the specialized pieces of medical and other equipment Kary needs that were destroyed by the fire.

In addition, Bashaw District Support Services (BDSS) has begun collecting cash donations and have opened a trust account at the Servus Credit Union. Deposits can be made directly at the Bashaw branch to the “ITF Kary and Terryl Wright” account or cheques can be mailed to Box 606, Bashaw, AB T0B 0H0.

While monetary donations are preferred, BDSS will also soon be looking for donated items. However, Jackie Northey is urging people who want to donate goods and clothes to hold on until arrangements can be made to have these things property sanitized, given the current COVID-19 crisis.

“As usual this community has stepped up to support one of their own families in crisis. It is really important that the Wrights maintain their personal safety during this pandemic,” said Northey.

“Donated goods and clothing will need to be sanitized to ensure their safety. In the meantime, if there is something you believe they need, please contact me either on Facebook or at BDSS.”

#bashaw fire