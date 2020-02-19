The group Cuzzins for Wet’suwet’en posted photos to Twitter on Feb. 19, 2020 showing crates blocking a CN line in Edmonton, in solidary with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their fight against a pipeline in northern B.C. (Cuzzins for Wet’suwet’en/Twitter)

Blockade supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on rail line in Edmonton

‘Cuzzins for Wet’suwet’en’ post pics of wooden crates on line, signs saying ‘No Pipelines on Stolen Land’

A blockade has been set up on a Canadian National Railway line on the western edge of Edmonton in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline in B.C.

A group called Cuzzins for Wet’suwet’en says in a news release that it’s staging the protest in solidarity with the chiefs.

It says the protesters “intend to maintain the blockade until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intervenes and the RCMP leaves Wet’suwet’en territory.”

The group has posted photos on Twitter showing a blockade of wooden crates on the train line and signs that say “No Consent” and “No Pipelines on Stolen Land.”

A statement from CN says CN police and local police are responding to the blockade.

“Train movements are currently stopped,” said the statement Wednesday. “We will be taking the necessary legal actions under the circumstances.”

Edmonton police said they have been advised of the blockade city, but are not directly involved at this time.

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer said on Twitter that blocking economically critical infrastructure such as rail lines is an offence and will not be tolerated.

“It is my understanding that CN rail is seeking an emergency injunction this morning — which the government of Alberta fully supports,” he wrote. “It is my expectation that law enforcement will take all appropriate action to enforce the law.

“Albertans will not be economic hostages to law-breaking extremists.”

The blockade is in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory in northern B.C. — although the line has received approval from elected band councils.

Since the RCMP moved in to enforce an injunction and keep the hereditary chiefs and their supporters away from pipeline worksites, protests by Indigenous people and supporters have shut down the CN rail network in central Canada, suspended most Via Rail passenger service, and temporarily blocked traffic on streets and bridges and at ports in multiple cities.

In Ottawa, Trudeau said his government is trying to find a resolution, but also acknowledged the economic impact that the rail blockades are having across the country.

“We know that people are facing shortages. They’re facing disruptions. They’re facing layoffs. That’s unacceptable,” he said. “That’s why we’re going to continue working extremely hard with everyone involved to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

The Canadian Press

Coastal GasLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they’ll meet with ministers if RCMP get out
Next story
Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce urges for end to rail blockades

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce urges for end to rail blockades

Chamber President Keri Pratt urged the MP Blaine Calkins to help bring an end to the disruptions

Sylvan Lakers take a frozen dip for a cause

The annual Polar Bear Dip held during Winterfest is a fundraiser for organizations around town

Sylvan Lake Wranglers advance to face rival Red Deer

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers defeated the Rocky Rams in first round playoff action three games to one

PHOTOS: Ice racing speeds through Sylvan Lake

The Alberta Oval Ice Racing Championship Series hosted its Nationals event on Sylvan Lake on Feb. 16

Cases of clubroot cropping up in Central Alberta canola fields

Canola Council of Canada says more than 300 fields in Central Alberta have clubroot spores

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

The Crown corporation has suspended passenger trains on its Montreal-Toronto and Ottawa-Toronto

Blockade supporting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on rail line in Edmonton

‘Cuzzins for Wet’suwet’en’ post pics of wooden crates on line, signs saying ‘No Pipelines on Stolen Land’

Higher costs should kill Trans Mountain pipeline, federal opposition says

Most recent total was $12.6 billion, much higher than a previous $7.4-billion estimate

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they’ll meet with ministers if RCMP get out

Federal minister in charge of Indigenous relations has proposed a meeting to diffuse blockades

Trudeau says Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades a critical moment for country

First Nations leaders suggest it may be time to peacefully end the blockades

AFN national chief calls for calm on Wet’suwet’en crisis, rail blockades

Hereditary chiefs in the Wet’suwet’en First Nation oppose the natural-gas pipeline

Federal, B.C. ministers seek meeting with Wet’suwet’en in hope of blockade solution

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route

Flight to evacuate Canadians from cruise ship ‘expected’ to depart Japan on Thursday

Canadians seeking to return to home by commercial means will be subject to the Quarantine Act

Most Read