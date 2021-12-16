Blowing snow advisory for central Alberta and Red Deer

Visibility to be impacted along Highway 2 cooridor

A blowing snow advisory has been issued for central Alberta, including Red Deer.

Environment Canada said poor visibility in snow and blowing snow will begin this afternoon.

Northwest winds gusting to 60 km/h and falling snow will create poor visibility in blowing snow beginning near noon. The worst conditions are expected along the Highway 2 corridor and exposed areas west of the highway.

The visibility will improve this evening when the snow tapers off and winds begin to ease.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Drivers should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least 3 hours.



