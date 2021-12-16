(File photo by BLACK PRESS)

(File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Blowing snow advisory for central Alberta and Red Deer

Visibility to be impacted along Highway 2 cooridor

A blowing snow advisory has been issued for central Alberta, including Red Deer.

Environment Canada said poor visibility in snow and blowing snow will begin this afternoon.

Northwest winds gusting to 60 km/h and falling snow will create poor visibility in blowing snow beginning near noon. The worst conditions are expected along the Highway 2 corridor and exposed areas west of the highway.

The visibility will improve this evening when the snow tapers off and winds begin to ease.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Drivers should be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least 3 hours.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather

Previous story
A decade of supporting good health in Eckville
Next story
Engineers say better forecasting, warnings could protect B.C. from disasters

Just Posted

A Washington Dept. of Transportation snow plow works on a stretch of eastbound Interstate Highway 90, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, as snow falls near Snoqualmie Pass in Washington state. More U.S. drivers could find themselves stuck on snowy highways or have their travel delayed this winter due to a shortage of snowplow drivers as some states are having trouble finding enough people willing to take the jobs. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Limited visibilty: Snow, blowing snow advisory issued for central Alberta

Submitted photo
A decade of supporting good health in Eckville

(File photo by BLACK PRESS)
Blowing snow advisory for central Alberta and Red Deer

Alberta reported 456 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. (Black Press stock photo)
85% of Albertans 12 and older fully vaccinated