Blowing snow advisory issued for Monday

Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow, with strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h, will develop Monday morning and end by Monday evening, warned Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

“Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least 3 hours,” shared the advisory.

The department recommends shelter be provided for pets and other animals.

The blowing snow advisory is in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville, Red Deer, Stettler, Lacombe Blackfalds, and Ponoka among others.

