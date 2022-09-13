Blue-green algae bloom advisory issued for Pigeon Lake

Alberta Health Services has identified a blue-green algae bloom in areas of Pigeon Lake.

Residents living near the shores of the lake and visitors are advised to avoid all contact with the blue-green algae blooms. If contact occurs AHS states to wash with tap water as soon as possible.

Where the blue-green algae is visible do not swim or wade or allow pets to swim and wade in the water and avoid feeing whole fish or trimmings from the lake to pets.

AHS also advises to consider limiting human consumption of whole fish and fish trimmings from Pigeon Lake at this time, however, it is still safe to consume fish fillets.

Residents and visitors are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from the lake at any time and boiling the water will not remove the blue-green algae toxins. While the advisory is active an alternate source of drinking water should also be provided for pets and livestock.

People who come in contact with or ingest blue-green algae may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and/ or diarrhea. Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours and resolve in one to two days.

Exposure to the algae bacteria may be fatal to pets.