San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt breaks his bat while grounding out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jose Urena to end the top of the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Denver. The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with infielder Belt on a US$9.3-million, one-year contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski

Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with longtime Giants first baseman Belt

The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with infielder Brandon Belt on a US$9.3-million, one-year contract.

Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games with the San Francisco Giants last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 2022.

The six-foot-three 231-pound native of Nacogdoches, Texas, was drafted by San Francisco in 2009. He has spent all 12 of his big-league seasons with the Giants.

Belt gives the Blue Jays a left-handed bat who will likely serve primarily as a designated hitter and a backup to slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., at first base.

Belt has a career batting average of .261 and an on-base percentage of .356. He won World Series titles with the Giants in 2012 and 2014.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated right-hander Julian Merryweather for assignment.

