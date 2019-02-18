The aftermath of a house explosion is shown in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb.17, 2019 in a handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dale Frizzell)

Body found after apparent house explosion in Calgary, police investigating

Sgt. Dwayne Lepchuk declined to say whose remains were found

Calgary police say a body has been recovered from the site of an apparent house explosion in the city’s southeast.

Sgt. Dwayne Lepchuk declined to say whose remains were found.

Fire department spokeswoman Carol Henke says fire and police investigators were able to enter the destroyed home late Sunday.

She says heavy equipment had to be brought in to slowly and carefully remove debris.

Police have taken over the investigation.

More than 25 people — some several blocks away from the house — called 911 to report a loud bang about 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed by fire and flames spreading to neighbouring properties.

One nearby home was badly damaged and “will not be re-occupied any time soon,” Henke said Sunday. Several other buildings suffered less serious damage, including melted siding and blown-out windows.

Henke said the owner of the destroyed home was out of the country and that a tenant had not been accounted for.

Dale Frizzell, whose home backs onto the one that burned, said that the owner, a single man, regularly goes to Thailand in the winter. Frizzell hadn’t seen the renter for a week or so.

The Canadian Press

