The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed the identity of a body found on Samson Cree Nation on April 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Body found at Maskwacis that of murdered girl: Edmonton Police Service

The Edmonton Police Service has confirmed that the body found on Samson Cree Nation on April 29 were those of an 8-year-old girl whose death was being investigated by the city Homicide Section.

According to a May 2 media release, the Edmonton Medical Examiner completed an autopsy on May 1, confirming the identity of the youth and determining the cause of death.

Death was determined to be caused by “blunt impact trauma,” making it a murder.

A 27-year-old female was charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body. A 25-year-old male was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and causing indignity to a dead body.

As other young children are currently in care related to the deceased child, the names of the accused are being withheld to protect their identities.

However, a third individual, Edward Nievera, 66, was named and charged with accessory to first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

The Edmonton Police Service began an investigation on April 24 when officers responded to a west-end home for a welfare check.

Unable to locate the child, the Homicide Section took over the investigation and began a search with the other outside partners, including the RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing.

