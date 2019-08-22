Body of 19-year-old drowning victim recovered from Sylvan Lake

RCMP say the body was recovered the evening of Aug. 22.

Sylvan Lake RCMP have confirmed the body of the drowning victim has been recovered.

RCMP say the body of the 19-year-old was recovered from Sylvan Lake around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was discovered near the location where he was reported as being last seen.

RCMP agencies, fire departments, Fish and Wildlife and other departments, along with many volunteers, worked together to locate the man.

RCMP and the Sylvan Lake Fire Department were first call to the lake on the afternoon of Aug. 21 after reports of a possible drowning.

Two men were knocked off of their flotation devices by a wave. RCMP say one man was pulled out of the water by nearby citizens, while the second did not resurface.

Local RCMP do not expect any further updates to the incident.

“Friends, family and members of the public have been deeply affected by this tragic event,” an RCMP press release says.

