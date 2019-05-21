File photo of snowmobiler in B.C.

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

Mounties say a body that was spotted in Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories last week has been recovered, and has been confirmed to be one of three missing snowmobilers.

Police had already suspended the search for the trio over the weekend after the body was sighted from a helicopter in an area of open water, along with debris, on Friday.

They say in a news release that RCMP dispatched a crew on board a helicopter Monday morning and were able to land and retrieve the body, along with some of the debris.

The NWT Coroner Service has confirmed the identity of the deceased as Samuel Boucher, 65, of Lutsel’ke.

Boucher, along with 23-year-old Cammy Boucher and another man, left the Yellowknife area on a snowmobile Monday bound for Lutsel’ke on the eastern edge of the lake, but were reported overdue on Tuesday.

Police had previously not known the identity of the other man, but now say they believe it was Jake Gully, 28, of Fort Good Hope.

“The helicopter performed a surveillance patrol, for possible sighting of the remaining missing two persons. There were no sightings of the two persons, and no further debris noted,” the police news release on Tuesday stated.

RCMP had explained that the helicopter crew that spotted the body Friday wasn’t able to land on the ice at the time, so photos that were taken from the air were used to determine that it was in fact a deceased person.

The three travellers were believed to have departed Dettah at approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 13. They were aboard a 1990s era Black Bombardier Scandic two seater, towing two toboggans.

Police say they will continue to survey the area around Ethen Island for any sign of the remaining two missing persons, but that evidence leads them to believe they may have suffered the same fate as Samuel Boucher.

READ MORE: Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

READ MORE: Cold weather, fresh snow make for hazardous sledding conditions

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s north water reservoir project to proceed with larger price tag

Council approved the tender and budget increase for the construction of the reservoir

Town of Sylvan Lake passes 2019 tax rate, estimates education tax

Sylvan Lake and all municipalities have been left without an education tax from the Province

Town of Sylvan Lake to replace old water meters to streamline monthly billing

Town Council also approved replacing old water meters to the current technology

Drivers reminded impairment and driving don’t mix

National Road Safety Week May 14 to 20

Former Sylvan Lake resident launches latest book

Talena Winters will launch her book at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Friday

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Is vegan food a human right? Ontario firefighter battling B.C. blaze argues it is

Adam Knauff says he had to go hungry some days because there was no vegan food

Winds helping in battle against fire threatening northern Alberta town

Nearly 5,000 people have cleared out of High Level and nearby First Nation

Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving

Many police departments have expressed wariness about using the only government-approved roadside test

Judge: Mississippi 6-week abortion ban ‘smacks of defiance’

The new law would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre host Respect Day on May 24th

Event features BBQ, Country Pride line dancers, Indigenous drummers,dancers, and information booths

Justin Trudeau credits immigration for Canada’s growing tech sector

Trudeau stressed that Canada has become a major source of talent for tech all over the world

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days, but grew substantially Sunday

Most Read