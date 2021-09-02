(Black Press file)

Boil water advisory in Eckville

On Sept. 2, 2021 Alberta Health Services has issued another boil water advisory in Eckville because of an issue with the water system.

All residents and businesses are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before any consumption. Water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled.

For hand-washing, they advise citizens to wash with soap and water and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing more than 60 per cent alcohol after drying hands.

According to an AHS release, the Town of Eckville is taking corrective action. AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the situation, including sampling and testing of the drinking water to ensure it is safe for consumption.

The advisory is in place until further notice.

