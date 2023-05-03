A cat, named Precious Cargo, is seen in an undated handout photo. The British Columbia SPCA says border officers in Vancouver mysteriously found the cat inside a parcel that came from China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC SPCA, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Border officers in Vancouver find cat in parcel from China: SPCA

A cat the British Columbia SPCA says was mysteriously found in a parcel from China is now in foster care recovering from its apparent ordeal.

The SPCA says in a statement it’s unclear how long the cat spent in transit, however it appeared healthy but scared.

Binder Kooner, chief of operations for Canada Border Services Agency, says officers at the Vancouver International Mail Centre found the cat after noticing a sizable hole in the box and looking inside to see a pair of blinking eyes.

The society says the cat, which it named Precious Cargo, was brought directly to an emergency vet clinic and given a rabies shot.

It says the cat was kept at the clinic for a week to stabilize before going to foster care, and received medication to help stimulate its appetite.

The SPCA says the cat’s new foster mom plans on officially adopting Precious once she has fully recovered.

