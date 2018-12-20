Bovine TB back on radar after slaughtered BC cow tests positive

Animal was processed at Alberta facility last month but didn’t enter food chain

Canada’s cattle industry is again anxiously awaiting the results after another case of bovine tuberculosis (bTB) has been confirmed.

This time it was cow slaughtered in a federal facility on Oct. 26 in Alberta, but traced back to a farm located in the southern B.C. interior. No specific location was provided by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) or the B.C. provincial government, which are conducting a joint investigation.

A lab test confirmed bTB in a mature cow back on Nov. 9, with the CFIA noting no portion of the animal entered the food chain.

“This finding has not impacted Canada’s TB-free status,” noted a release on the CFIA website (www.inspection.gc.ca).

As the investigation is in the very early stage, there are no exact numbers of herds and animals that may have been exposed.

To date, only the one bTB positive cow has been confirmed though testing of the herd where the animal originated remains on-going.

However, on their website, it states that six herds in both B.C. and Alberta have been placed under restricted movement controls for the purpose of testing and that tracing efforts are continuing.

That tracing including identifying animals that have entered or left the herd where the bTB positive cow originated from the last five years. Testing will continue into the new year, with the CFIA anticipating more herds in Alberta will be targeted for testing.

At this time, there is no evidence supporting any link to this case and the six positive cases from a ranch near Lethbridge in 2016, that resulted in the destruction of more than 12,000 cattle with producers compensated to the tune of $16.7 million.

Samples from the positive cow are currently undergoing culture which will allow for identification of the strain responsible.

Previous story
Health Canada releases draft regulations for edible cannabis products

Just Posted

Poll finds respondents against Alberta separation

Over 600 Albertans were surveyed their thoughts on separation of Alberta from Canada

VIDEO: Steffie Woima choir sings for seniors

Steffie Woima’s choir spent the afternoon with seniors at the NexSource Centre on Dec. 19

Sylvan Lake waste collection adjusts for the holidays

Only those on a Tuesday route will be affected

Getting your passport has been made easier

Government of Canada doubles number of locations where Canadians can get their passports

PHOTOS: Sr. girls Lakers score gold in home tournament

The tournament was held at H.J. Cody on Dec. 14 and 15

Environment Canada meteorologist says 2018 was ‘smorgasbord’ of bad events

Smoky skies, countrywide heat wave lead Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather list

Health Canada releases draft regulations for edible cannabis products

Edibles will legalized for sale in Canada no later than Oct. 17, 2019

B.C. YouTube sensation removes breast implants after years of illness

Former Shuswap resident Karissa Pukas wants women to be informed about breast implants.

Rare Russian bird sighting sees birdwatchers flock to the B.C. Shuswap

The fieldfare, a member of the thrush family, might have made its way to B.C. from Russia

UPDATED: Red Deer raids found $66,000 worth of cocaine

Seven suspected drug traffickers arrested following ALERT investigation

Coerced sterilization reports sparking concern in Canada’s medical community

Gigi Osler says no person should have a procedure performed without free, prior and informed consent

Allowing municipalities to opt out of pot shops helps black market: experts

Ontario government said that it will only issue 25 retail licences by April

Woman charged after allegedly embezzling $700,000 to buy home, vehicle

Calgary police allege Nicole Mann, 35, cashed fraudulent cheques from Colliers Cares Foundation

Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case

Lawyers argued case was ‘irreparably tainted’ by detective’s alleged coaching of potential witness

Most Read