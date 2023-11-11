Boy unaccounted for after deadly house fire northwest of Edmonton: Mounties

RCMP say crews found a body inside the home once the fire was extinguished

Mounties say a 10-year-old boy is unaccounted for after a deadly house fire in Alberta.

RCMP say they were called Thursday to the fire at a home in Whitecourt, Alta., about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

They say when crews arrived, two people were able to make it out of the home, but the boy was unaccounted for.

RCMP say crews found a body inside the home once the fire was extinguished.

Mounties say the medical examiner is working to identify the body.

They say an autopsy is scheduled for next week.

The Canadian Press