A scene is shown from director Brandon Cronenberg's film “Infinity Pool,” which is among the Canadian films being showcased at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The science-fiction horror-thriller film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Kate Parkes/Elevation Pictures *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Brandon Cronenberg’s film ‘Infinity Pool’ among Canadian films in Sundance lineup

Toronto-born director Brandon Cronenberg’s film “Infinity Pool” is among the Canadian films heading to the Sundance Film Festival.

The sci-fi horror bound for the Midnight category stars Alexander Skarsgard, Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman. It follows two vacationers at an all-inclusive beach resort where a fatal accident exposes a “perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence, and surreal horrors.”

Also heading to the Park City, Utah festival next month is the documentary “Twice Colonized,” a Greenland/Denmark/Canada co-production in English, Kalaallisut, Inuktitut with English subtitles.

“Twice Colonized” recounts the personal journey of Inuk lawyer and activist Aaju Peter to reclaim her language and culture after the sudden death of her son. The doc will compete in the World Cinema Documentary Competition.

Supernatural drama “My Animal,” from director Jacqueline Castel who holds Canadian citizenship, will also compete in the Midnight category. It focuses on a teenage outcast’s budding romance and her darkest secret threatening the relationship.

“The Longest Goodbye,” a Canada-Israel co-production from New York-based director Ido Mizrahy, will also screen in the World Cinema Documentary Competition. The film follows a NASA psychologist and his investigation towards extreme isolation and its effect on astronauts.

A documentary directed by American filmmaker Davis Guggenheim titled “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” will be premiering at the festival. The documentary explores Edmonton-born actor Michael J. Fox and his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis.

The concurrent Slamdance fest in Park City will showcase Montreal-based director Alexandre Leblanc’s film “Nut Jobs” in the Narrative Feature Competition. It will also screen the film “OKAY! The ASD Band Film” directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Mark Bone.

After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the festival will return to an in-person celebration which runs Jan. 19 through Jan. 29.

