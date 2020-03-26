67 new cases of COVID-19 declared in Alberta, province total at 486

Currently 21 patients are being treated in hospitals, with 10 in intensive care unit.

Alberta government confirmed 67 new cases in the province Thursday.

That brings the province total at 486. Thirty seven of these cases are reported in central zone, 300 in Calgary, 111 in Edmonton, 12 in south and 26 in north zone.

There are 11 cases in Red Deer east, one in Red Deer north, and four in Red Deer south west. That’s a total of 16 cases in the city.

Five cases are in Red Deer County, two in Lacombe area, one in Innisfail, one in Stettler area, two in Olds and six in Wetaskiwin County.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, said the province suspects 34 of the 486 cases are as a result of community transmission, an increase of one from Wednesday.

Currently 21 individuals are being treated in hospitals, with 10 in intensive care unit.

So far, 27 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 24 from previously reported numbers.

Watch the live update here. Hit refresh and press play.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: City of Wetaskiwin amends plastic bag bylaw amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Sylvan Laker joins U18 AAA Optimist Chiefs as head coach

Cody Reynolds is excited for the new challenge in the Red Deer Midget Hockey League this season

Many weddings cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Wedding and Event Planner Lori Angebrandt has tips for couples postponing their nuptials

Sylvan Lake library continuing programming digitally

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is hosting live story times during the COVID-19 related closure

Sylvan Lake Spray Park reaches fundraising goal with provincial grant

The spray park received a $271,976 grant from the Government of Alberta

Public warned of increase in investment scams

ASC urges caution amidst uptick in COVID-19 related scams

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

UPDATE: City of Wetaskiwin amends plastic bag bylaw amidst COVID-19 pandemic

All City of Wetaskiwin playgrounds are also closed.

67 new cases of COVID-19 declared in Alberta, province total at 486

Currently 21 patients are being treated in hospitals, with 10 in intensive care unit.

Sewing for safety during COVID-19

A Wetaskiwin local is sewing face masks for the vulnerable and front line workers.

Lacombe Big Brothers Big Sisters moves to digital matches due to COVID-19

BBBS facing a $65,000 budget shortfall due to pandemic-related cancellations

COVID-19: Public food donations for hospital staff no longer allowed, AHS says

“The risk is just too great right now”

Local businesses try to find their ‘new normal’ during COVID-19

COVID-19 is pushing local businesses to their breaking point.

Lacombe Police providing tips for local business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic

LPS is requesting complaints that are not of serious nature are made by phone to 403-782-3279

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Most Read