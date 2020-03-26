67 new cases of COVID-19 declared in Alberta, province total at 486

Currently 21 patients are being treated in hospitals, with 10 in intensive care unit.

Alberta government confirmed 67 new cases in the province Thursday.

That brings the province total at 486. Thirty seven of these cases are reported in central zone, 300 in Calgary, 111 in Edmonton, 12 in south and 26 in north zone.

There are 11 cases in Red Deer east, one in Red Deer north, and four in Red Deer south west. That’s a total of 16 cases in the city.

Five cases are in Red Deer County, two in Lacombe area, one in Innisfail, one in Stettler area, two in Olds and six in Wetaskiwin County.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, said the province suspects 34 of the 486 cases are as a result of community transmission, an increase of one from Wednesday.

So far, 27 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 24 from previously reported numbers.

