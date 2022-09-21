An officer watches the back alley behind the Leland Hotel Sept. 21. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

An officer watches the back alley behind the Leland Hotel Sept. 21. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

BREAKING: Active crime scene on Chipman Avenue, Ponoka

As of 9:25 a.m. Sept. 21, there is an active crime scene on Chipman Avenue in Ponoka, and the area is cordoned off with police tape, from about Vantage Physiotherapy Clinic to the lights on 50 St.

Sgt. Erin St-Cyr with the Ponoka RCMP confirmed police are currently securing the scene while the Forensic Identification Section processes evidence.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m., said St-Cyr.

A heavily damaged vehicle is sitting in front of the Leland Hotel and other debris can be seen on the street. The area behind the Leland Hotel and the alleyway that gives access to Chipman Ave. are also cordoned off.

There is no immediate threat to public safety at this time.

More to come …

(Photos by Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

(Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)

