Alberta announces 98 new cases, provincial total at 1,348

There are 25 cases in the City of Red Deer: 13 active and 12 recovered, a map onthe government’s website shows.

The map also shows zero deaths in the city.

Alberta announced 98 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 1,348.

The government announced one additional death in the Calgary zone, bringingthe COVID-19 related confirmed deaths at 24 Monday.

The province reported three deaths Sunday including a first death in the centralzone. Of the three people who died, Sunday one is a man in the Calgary zone inthis 60s, one is a woman in the central zone in her 80s, and one is a man in thenorth zone who was over 100.

As of Monday, there are 66 cases in central zone, 817 in Calgary zone, 351 inEdmonton, 22 in south and 89 in north zone.

Of the 1,348 cases, officials said 204 are believed to be as a result of communitytransmission. The number of recovered in the province reached 361 people.

The government map shows two recovered cases in the City of Lacombe, zeroactive and zero deaths.

In Lacombe County, there are four cases: one active and three recovered.

Red Deer County has 13 cases: 11 recovered and two active.

Clearwater County has one active case, while Mountain View County has fivecases: four active and one recovered.

City of Camrose, also part of the central zone, shows two cases: one recoveredand one death.

Starting Tuesday, the province is expanding eligibility for testing including thosewho are over the age of 65 who has fever, cough, shortness of breath and sorethroat.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, said Albertans who are goingabout their every day lives are advised to wash their hands regularly and practicesocial distancing.

Masks can be valuable to those who may be in situation where being six ft. apartfrom others is not possible.

All of the recommendations such as keeping two metres apart, to self-isolateafter travelling, are more important than ever, said Hinshaw.

“In addition to, not in place of, following all of that advice, there may be addedbenefit for those who are well and in places where they cannot keep two metresdistance for others, to wear a face covering.

“Wearing a non-medical mask, such as cloth masks, have not been proven toprotect the person wearing it. However it may be helpful in protecting othersaround you.”

Officials advised Albertans to clean cloth masks in hot cycle in the washer and drythoroughly at a high temperature setting.

The government announced Monday an increase in the maximum time for atemporary layoff from 60 days to 120 days to ensure temporarily laid offemployees stay attached to a job longer. This change is retroactive for anytemporary layoffs related to COVID-19 that occurred on or after March 17.

Employees caring for children affected by school and daycare closures or ill orself-isolated family members due to COVID-19 will have access to unpaid job-protected leave. The 90-day employment requirement is waived and leave lengthis flexible.

Premier Jason Kenney will update Albertans in the next couple days on theprogress of the fight against COVID-19 and plan of action in the weeks andmonths to come.

“We’ll be providing some of the modelling done by AHS that shows us when wemight hit the peak and how prepared we’re for that,” the premier said, addingpeople need to be ready to hear worst case scenarios.



