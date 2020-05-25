COVID-19: Central zone has three active cases

The province’s COVID-19 numbers since Stage 1 of the relaunch strategy are encouraging, says the chief medical officer of health.

The full impact of the relaunch is yet to be seen however.

“We again need to be mindful it’s not over yet, and we’re watching the full incubation period (14 days),” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw Monday. “This should be taken by Albertans as an excellent sign,” she said referring to the latest data (active and new cases).

Alberta’s Stage 1 of the relaunch strategy kicked in May 14 (except Calgary and Brooks where restaurants and hair salons were able to open Monday).

The target date for Stage 2 of the relaunch is June 19.

Alberta confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 6,879.

There are 762 active cases in the province. Recovered cases reached 5,979 Monday.

Three COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total to 138 in the province.

Central zone has 99 confirmed cases with three active and 95 recovered. There has been one death reported in the local zone in the past.

The City of Red Deer remains at 37 cases: one active and 36 recovered – same as Sunday.

Red Deer County has 16 cases: 15 recovered and one active.

The City of Lacombe sits at two recovered cases, while Lacombe County is at three recovered cases.

Clearwater County has two recovered cases – same as Stettler County.

Ponoka County is at three recovered cases.

Calgary zone has 4,764 with 594 active and 4,069 recovered, with 36 in hospital and four in intensive care. There have been 101 deaths in this zone.

South zone has 1,233 confirmed cases, of which 90 are active. There are 1,133 recovered cases, with two people in hospital. The zone has reported eight deaths.

Edmonton zone has 524 confirmed cases with 47 active and 459 recovered cases. There are five people in hospitals and one in intensive care. There are 13 deaths reported in this zone.

North zone has 235 confirmed cases and 17 active active. There are 201 recovered cases in this zone with two people in hospital. There have been 15 deaths reported in this zone.

As businesses are reopening, some are stocking up on personal protective equipment to protect both staff and customers. Private organizations, that don’t have other means for PPE, can access the equipment through the government until June 30 for a fair market price, Hinshaw said Monday.

After June 30, they’ll have to get PPE from their own suppliers.

“I would like to address any preemptive fear that Alberta is running out of PPE. We are not,” said Hinshaw, explaining as more companies are making PPE it’s easier to access them than it was before.

She explained the province’s decision is similar to distribution methods in other provinces such as Quebec, Ontatio B.C., and Manitoba.

The province will continue to ensure publicly funded or contracted settings have personal protective equipment at no extra cost. This includes AHS and covenant health care workers, those working in homeless shelters and publicly funded or contracted senior care facilities.



