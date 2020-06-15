COVID-19: Central zone at two active cases; state of public health emergency lapsed in Alberta

Alberta’s state of public health emergency lapsed Monday.

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro said “it’s an important day for Albertans,” while encouraging people to continue to stay vigilant.

“While the public health emergency formally expires today, COVID is still with us.”

The public health emergency was instigated in the province March 15.

“We have faced an enormous test and Alberta passed with flying colours,” he explained. “As we enter Stage 2 of the provincial relaunch, the state of emergency is no longer needed to protect Albertans.”

Active cases in central zone is at two, down from Sunday’s three, according to stats released Monday.

Officials confirmed 20 COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total active cases in the province to 440, up from Sunday’s 422.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, confirmed one virus-death Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 151.

So far, Alberta has seen 7,453 confirmed cases. As of Monday, there were 31 people in hospital with seven in intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases in central zone was at 88 Monday, with 85 recoveries and one death in the past.

The City of Red Deer remains at one active case.

The Town of Drumheller also has one active case.

There are zero active cases in Red Deer County, Lacombe County, the Town of Sylvan Lake, the City of Lacombe, Clearwater County, County of Stettler and Ponoka County.

The province’s relaunch map found online at alberta.ca classifies municipalities in three categories: enhanced, watch and open.

Regions with at least 10 active cases and a rate of over 50 active cases per 100,000 population are considered above threshold and will be added to the province’s watch list.

“This simply means the public health will work with local public health officials and municipal officials to see if we need to implement additional measures to prevent spread,” she explained.

There are 5,097 confirmed cases in Calgary, of which 214 are active. The zone has seen 4,772 recoveries. Twenty people are in hospital, of which four are in intensive care. There have been 111 deaths in this zone.

Edmonton zone has confirmed 714 confirmed case, with 175 active. There are 526 recoveries in this zone. There are eight people in hospital, with two in intensive care. The zone has seen 13 COVID-19 deaths.

South zone has 1,277 confirmed cases, of which 24 are active. The number of recoveries and deaths in this zone are 1,243 and 10 respectively.

North zone has 24 active cases, with 265 confirmed. There are three people in hospital, with one in intensive care. There have been 16 deaths reported in this zone. The number of recoveries in the zone reached 225 Monday.

The number of recoveries reached 6,862 Monday in Alberta.

In just a week, the province has distributed more than nine million free masks to the public, through fast food restaurant drive-thrus, Shandro said.



