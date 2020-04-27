BREAKING: Red Deer has five active cases Monday, an increase of two

Province provides daily update

Alberta confirms 216 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

New provincial total is 4,696.

Red Deer total cases at 35: five active, 30 recovered.

As of Sunday, the city had 34 COVID-19 cases: three active and 31 recovered.

Central zone cases on Monday was at 84, an increase of one since Sunday.

As of Monday, 87 people hospitalized with 20 in ICU, the province confirmed.

So far 1664 have recovered in the province.

Two additional deaths reported, total at 75 in Alberta.

“I do not want this number to become just another statistic,” says Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

More coming

Coronavirus

