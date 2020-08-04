COVID-19: One more death reported in central zone

Number of active cases has decreased by more than 200 since last week

Central zone active case numbers are down, but the same cannot be said for the City of Red Deer.

Province reported five additional since Friday including one in central zone – a woman in her 70s. The death toll in the province reached 201 Tuesday.

Active cases in central zone was down to 211 Tuesday from Friday’s 254. To date, the province has confirmed 481 cases in the local zone. The zone has reported three deaths to date – with the second death being reported Friday.

There are 267 people who have recovered from coronavirus in the zone. Fifteen people remain in hospital with four in intensive care.

The City of Red Deer was at 10 active cases Tuesday – same as Friday with 48 recovered.

Alberta confirmed 303 COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The stats are from Friday (97), Saturday (67), Sunday (74) and Monday (65).

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, said she was pleased to report the most recent daily case numbers have slightly declined in the province.

“Two weeks ago I called our numbers a wake-up call. Today we’re starting to see the results of Albertans answering that challenge,” said Hinshaw.

“The number of active cases has decreased by more than 200 since last week,” she added.

There are now 1,191 active cases in the province – down from more than 1,400 on July 28, Hinshaw said.

“Even though, our numbers are dropping, it does not mean COVID is over. It’s an indication that our hard work is paying off collectively and we need to continue that hard work.”

Red Deer County was at five active Tuesday – down from Friday’s six. Twenty people have recovered in the county to date.

Lacombe County is at seven active cases, Clearwater County has two active cases and the City of Wetaskiwin has one active, while the City of Lacombe is at two active.

The Town of Sylvan Lake has two active cases with seven recovered.

There are no active cases in Ponoka County.

Stettler County was down to 12 active cases, and in Starland County near Drumheller, there are 63 active cases – same as Friday.

The County of Paintearth has five active cases, while Flagstaff County has six, Kneehill County has seven and Mountain View County is at one active.

Eighty-five people remain in hospital with twenty three in intensive care in the province.

Calgary zone has 475 active cases. That number is 275 in Edmonton zone, 110 in south and 115 in north.

To date, the province has confirmed 11,146 COVID-19 cases.



