Breaking: Alberta confirms 304 COVID-19 cases Monday

Province provides update

Alberta confirmed 304 COVID-19 cases Monday.

There are 1,430 active cases in Alberta as of Monday.

The province confirmed eight new deaths Monday, bringing the total virus death toll to 186.

The case numbers are from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There were 167 active cases in the central zone on Friday. That number went down to 162 Monday. The number of recovered cases in the local zone is at 156, compared to Friday’s 128.

The City of Red Deer has eight active cases, compared to nine from Friday.

The Town of Sylvan Lake has five active, with two recovered.

Red Deer County is at six active and 15 recovered; Lacombe County is at eight active, with seven recovered; the City of Lacombe has one active and two recovered; and the City of Wetaskiwin is at two active and eight recovered.

There are no active cases in the County of Wetaskiwin, the Town of Olds and Mountain View County.

Ponoka County is at three active, County of Stettler has 27 active, Clearwater County has three active, Rocky View County is at 17 active and Camrose County is at one active and the City of Airdrie is at 22 active.

Coronavirus

