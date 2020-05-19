Central zone recoveries keep climbing

Alberta confirms 33 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in last 24 hours

Alberta’s central zone recovery case numbers are going up.

The number of recovered cases Tuesday reached 91, an increase of three from Monday’s 88, and an increase of six from Sunday’s 85.

There are 99 confirmed cases in the central zone with seven active. There has been one death reported in the local zone in the past.

Alberta confirmed 33 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,716.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The total COVID-19-related deaths in the province remains at 128.

The City of Red Deer has 37 cases: two active and 35 recovered.

Red Deer County has 16 cases: 2 active and 14 recovered.

The City of Lacombe sits at two recovered cases, while Lacombe County is at three recovered cases.

Clearwater County is at two two recovered cases – same as Stettler County.

Ponoka County is at three cases: two recovered and one active.

The City of Wetaskiwin is at eight recovered cases, while no cases have been reported in Wetaskiwin County.

Mountain View County is at nine cases: seven recovered and two active.

There are 1,004 active cases in the province and 5,854 recoveries.

Sixty one Albertans are recovering from the virus in hospital including eight in intensive care, Alberta chief medical officer of health, Deena Hinshaw confirmed Tuesday.

Hinshaw said while it is too early to see the full impact of relaunch (Stage 1 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy kicked in Thursday), so far case numbers in the province have held steady.

“Overall our cases are stable,” she said, adding this week will be critical and the province will be monitoring the data trends.

“We’ll be able to provide a more accurate understanding of what the impact of that initial phase of opening has been mid-week.”

She reminded Albertans “the virus is still with us, and we must do everything we can do to prevent the spread when we’re at home, when we’re out and when we’re at work.”

Minister of Health Tyler Shandro announced $170 million to help keep residents and staff in long-term care homes safe. The funding will be used for enhanced staffing and extra cleaning supplies and will address lost accommodation revenue.

“If our province is to carefully and gradually lift public health restrictions, we must first make sure our most vulnerable will remain safe,” Shandro said. “This funding is another step in that direction and complements ongoing efforts.”

Seniors lodges, designated supportive living, and long-term care serve about 37,000 people at any point in time, the province confirmed.

There are 4,634 confirmed cases in Calgary zone, with 810 active and 3,732 recovered cases. There are 45 Albertans in hospital with six in intensive care and 92 deaths reported in the zone.

There are 1,212 confirmed cases in south zone, with 107 active and 1,097 recovered, with five people in hospital. There have been eight COVID-19 deaths in total reported in the zone.

Edmonton zone has 518 confirmed cases with 58 active and 448 recovered. There are nine people in hospital with two in intensive care. There have been 12 COVID-19 deaths in this zone.

There are 229 confirmed cases in the north zone, with 17 active and 197 recovered. There are two people in hospital. This zone has reported 15 deaths related to the virus.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus