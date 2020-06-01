Zero active cases of COVID-19 in central zone

The number of active cases in the City of Red Deer came down to zero Monday.

The Alberta website shows the city has 37 cases – all of them recovered.

There are 98 confirmed cases in the central zone, 97 of which are recovered, With one death reported in the past, the local zone had no active cases Monday.

Officials confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total active cases in the province to 400, Monday. Fifty-three of those are in the hospital, of which six are in intensive care.

Recoveries in Alberta reached 6,501 Monday.

No new deaths have been reported Monday – same as Sunday.

The City of Lacombe remains at two recovered cases, while Lacombe County has three recovered cases.

Red Deer County has 15 recovered cases.

Clearwater County has two recovered cases – and so does Stettler County.

The province is monitoring an uptick in active cases in the Edmonton zone (about 10 so far), due to two private gatherings, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health said, Monday.

She reminded Albertans to continue to keep two metres apart from anyone outside your household or cohort family.

Edmonton zone has 554 cases, with 44 active, and 497 recovered. There are nine people in the hospital with one in intensive care. There have been 13 COVID-19 deaths reported in this zone.

Calgary zone has 4,896 confirmed cases, with 309 active and 4,483 recovered. There are 36 people in hospital in this zone with four in intensive care. There have been 104 deaths reported in this zone.

South zone has 1,239 confirmed cases, with 28 of them active. Recovered cases in this zone are at 1,202. There are four people in hospital in this zone with one person in intensive care. There have been nine deaths reported in the southern zone.

North zone has confirmed 246 cases with 17 of them active. There are 213 recovered cases in this zone with four in hospital. The zone has reported 16 COVID-19 deaths.

Hinshaw said social distancing will be part of the new normal until there’s a vaccine or an effective treatment for people to not face the severe outcomes we see now.

“Unfortunately the only protection we have against COVID right now are the measures we take to prevent the spread from one person to another,” she said.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus