BREAKING: Alberta confirms 41 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Province provides update

Alberta confirms 41 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 549.

The active case number in the province Tuesday was lower than Monday’s number at 559.

The City of Red Deer had an increase of one active case Tuesday, bringing the total active cases to two.

Central zone remains at four active cases with none in hospital. To date the number of confirmed cases in the local zone has been 93, of which 88 have recovered. There has been one death reported in the zone in the past.

Beaver County, had two active cases Monday, which went down to one Tuesday, while the Town of Olds remains at one active.

There are no active cases surrounding the city, in Red Deer County, Lacombe County, the City of Lacombe, Town of Sylvan Lake, Clearwater County, Ponoka County and County of Stettler.

To date, there have been 8,067 confirmed cases in Alberta and 7,405 recoveries. No new deaths were reported Tuesday. The virus-death toll remains at 154.

Between Monday and Tuesday, the province conducted 7,200 tests for COVID-19.

Forty-one people were in hospital in the province with the virus Tuesday afternoon, of which nine people are in intensive care.

Starting Tuesday, up to 200 people are allowed to gather for an audience-style outdoor community events such as fireworks, festivals and rodeos in Alberta.

“We’re making this shift based on several factors including an analysis of how the virus is spreading in Alberta and the reduced risk of gatherings held outdoors,” said the chief medical officer of health Deena Hinshaw Tuesday, adding participants still have to stay two metres apart or wear a mask and sanitize their hands frequently.

There are no changes to the participation limits to indoor gatherings or private celebrations. Indoor social gatherings are limited to 50 people and indoor seated events remain at 100.

Outdoor private or social events such as weddings or funerals are limited to 100 people.

The Calgary zone has had 5,332 confirmed cases, of which 239 cases were active Tuesday. There are 4,981 recovered cases in this zone.

The Edmonton zone has had 1,017 confirmed cases with 257 active and 745 recovered.

South zone has confirmed 1,305 with 26 active and 1,269 recovered to date.

North zone has confirmed 306 virus cases with 32 active and 258 recovered to date.


Most Read