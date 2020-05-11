No one in hospital with COVID-19 in central zone

Province provides daily update

There are 73 people in hospitals with COVID-19 across the province with 12 in intensive care.

But none of them are in the central zone.

Alberta declared 47 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Two additional deaths were announced Monday in north and Calgary zones totalling to 117.

There are 4,659 recovered cases in the province, leaving 1,524 active cases in Alberta, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health said.

The City of Red Deer remains at 37 cases with 34 recovered and three active, while the City of Lacombe remains at two recovered cases.

Central zone is at 99 cases, with 17 active and 81 recovered cases. There has been one death in the local zone.

Red Deer County has 16 cases: five active and 11 recovered.

Lacombe County has three recovered cases. Ponoka County has three cases: one active and two recovered. Clearwater County has three cases: one active and two recovered.

Calgary zone has 4,278 cases with 1,011 active and 3,131 recovered cases. There are 54 people in the hospital in this zone with eight in the intensive care unit. Deaths in this zone is the highest in the province at 82.

The south zone has 1,159 confirmed cases with 338 active. There are 809 recovered cases in the zone with five in the hospital. Two of those are in the intensive care unit. There are seven deaths in this zone.

Edmonton zone has 511 confirmed cases with 53 active and 437 recovered. Nine people are in the hospital with two in intensive care. There are 12 deaths in this zone.

The north zone has 228 confirmed cases with 27 active cases and 181 recovered. There are five people in hospital and zero in intensive care. Fifteen deaths have been announced in this zone.

As of Monday, the province has completed 188,157 tests.

There are 102 active cases in outbreaks at continuing care facilitites across the province. The government website does not list any cases in facilities within the central zone. Hinshaw confirmed 542 residents at continuing care facilities across Alberta have recovered.

“It may seem odd to contemplate restarting the economy after hearing of these outbreaks, while the final decision of entering stage one has not yet been made,” she said.

She explained much of the province has been successful at flattening the curve and the cases of hospitalizations and ICUs are down and recovered cases are up.

“I’m encouraged to see fewer daily new cases than even one week ago.”

To support businesses reopening during stage one of Alberta’s phased relaunch, government is launching a new resource to help them keep their staff and customers safer. The alberta.ca/bizconnect webpage will provide business owners with information on health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and sector-specific guidelines.


