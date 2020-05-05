BREAKING: Alberta confirms 57 new COVID-19 cases, total at 5,893

Alberta provides daily update

Alberta confirmed 57 COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Provincial total is at 5,893.

Officials confirmed two COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total numberof deaths in the province is at 106.

Central zone numbers remain the same as Monday with 89 cases.

Red Deer remains at 36 cases: five active, 31 recovered.

Red Deer County has 13 cases: two active, 11 recovered.

A $4.5-million investment in new virus detecting equipment and technology willhelp strengthen Alberta’s COVID-19 response.

The funding includes a $1.7-million donation by Calgary Health Trust, withAlberta Health Services and the Government of Alberta making up the balance.This investment will increase COVID-19 testing from 7,000 to 16,000 tests perday, more than doubling Alberta’s maximum capacity for testing.

“Our ability to maintain COVID-19 testing capacity at the highest levels in Canadais critical to Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy. I want to thank Calgary Health Trust andits donors for their generous contribution at this challenging time. Throughcontinued support and ongoing vigilance, together we will slow the spread of thevirus and reopen Alberta,” says Premier Jason Kenney.

Most Read