Online map to help Alberta parents track COVID-19 cases in schools

Alberta has launched an online map to help parents track cases in schools.

The tool will list every school where there have been two or more cases in a school setting within a 14 day period where disease could’ve been acquired or transmitted in a school.

So far, none of the 16 schools with positives have met that threshold, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

“I know there is interest in adding all school alerts with single cases to this public reporting as well,” she said, adding the province is in touch with school stakeholders and is exploring ways to do this.

Parents will be notified by their child’s school as soon as one confirmed case is identified.

So far positive school cases are from community transmission – not from transmission from school themselves.

“I want to be clear the continued rise in active cases in Alberta is something we all need to be concerned about and it’s within our power to stop,” said Hinshaw.

Alberta confirmed 98 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The province’s website confirms the numbers were up-to-date as of end of day Tuesday.

There are 1,585 active cases in the province, down from Tuesday’s 1,692.

The province is also reporting one more death (in the Edmonton zone) bringing the total to 248.

Central zone had 48 active cases Wednesday, sightly down from Tuesday’s 52. The local zone had 573 recovered cases, up from 570 the day before. None of the people with positives in the zone are in hospital.

The City of Red Deer’s active case number Wednesday was same as Tuesday: 18; with 77 recovered.

The Town of Sylvan Lake sits at six active; the City of Lacombe is at one; Lacombe County is at eight; the City of Wetaskiwin is at one; the County of Lacombe was at two; while the Town of Drumheller was also at two active cases Wednesday.

There are no active cases in Red Deer County, Ponoka County, County of Stettler, and the Town of Olds.

Thee are 45 people in hospitals across the province – same as Tuesday. Seven people are in intensive care, down from Tuesday’s 10.

Hinshaw said the majority of cases are as a result of social interactions, household interactions and close-contact interactions, encouraging Albertans to follow public guidelines in all aspects of their lives.

Calgary zone had 655 active cases Wednesday with 7,190 recovered and 14 people in hospital.

Edmonton zone had 613 active cases with 2,979 recoveries and 22 people in hospital.

South zone was at 45 active cases with 1,702 recovered and one person in hospital.

North zone had 214 active with 885 recovered and eight people in hospital.



