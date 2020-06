Alberta confirmed 64 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

That brings the number of active cases in the province to 355.

Forty four people are in hospital in the province, of which six are in ICUs.

On Saturday, the province recorded 40 new cases of the virus, followed by Friday’s seven.

There was no update from the province Sunday. Monday’s numbers reflects numbers from the last 48 hours.

